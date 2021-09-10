Insider Buying: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Acquires 820 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EBTC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.21. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

