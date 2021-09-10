Insider Buying: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Buys 11,900 Shares of Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director William G. Bracey purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,297.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FNCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,884. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

