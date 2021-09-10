Insider Buying: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Buys 504 Shares of Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RICK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $621 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

