Insider Buying: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 1,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $780.60 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 95,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

