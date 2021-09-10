Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CRO Sells 94 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BILL traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.04. 1,467,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,187. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

