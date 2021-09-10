Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 131 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

