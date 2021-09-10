Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 131 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
