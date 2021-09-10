Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 4,310,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

