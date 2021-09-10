Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $13,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 160,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.