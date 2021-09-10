Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EW stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $120.89. 1,869,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

