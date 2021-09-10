Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EW stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $120.89. 1,869,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
