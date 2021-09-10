Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 1,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,379. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.35.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
