Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 1,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,379. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

