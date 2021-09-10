Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells 7,329 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ESS traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.94. 232,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.