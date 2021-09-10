Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Sells 4,386 Shares of Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 1,503,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,745. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

