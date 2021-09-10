Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 413,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

