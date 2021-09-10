Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $567,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NARI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,636. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

