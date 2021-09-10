Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells 1,860 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $16,441,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

