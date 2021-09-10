Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) CAO Sells 3,693 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,517,000 after buying an additional 135,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5,118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 307,712 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

