Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) CAO Sells 3,693 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,517,000 after buying an additional 135,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5,118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 307,712 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
