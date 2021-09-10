Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 23,309 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

