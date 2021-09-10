Insights Network Price Hits $0.0491 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $17,966.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,100,798 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

