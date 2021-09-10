International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 316,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

