Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $57.20 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $57.20 or 0.00126350 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and $569.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00182426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.22 or 1.00015109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.19 or 0.07108518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00855473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00897630 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,920,835 coins and its circulating supply is 162,642,082 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

