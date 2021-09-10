InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 21,323 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

