InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.50.

Shares of MA stock opened at $353.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

