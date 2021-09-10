InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 398,694 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,694 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

