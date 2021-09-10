InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $925.69 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $903.11 and its 200 day moving average is $840.61. The company has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.