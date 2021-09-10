InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

