InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.11 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.