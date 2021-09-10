InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises about 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of The Southern worth $35,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

