InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

