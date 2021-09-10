InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $26.94 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.