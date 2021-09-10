InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.2% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

