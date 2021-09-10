InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $69.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,906.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,744.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,445.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

