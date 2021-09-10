InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.6% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after acquiring an additional 330,557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98.

