InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

