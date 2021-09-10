Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.