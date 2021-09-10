Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 4.9%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,014.11 and last traded at $1,017.35. 36,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 536,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,070.01.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $875.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $214,898,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

