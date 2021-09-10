Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

