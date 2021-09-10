Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.72

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 138968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

