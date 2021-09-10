Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.72

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 138968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

