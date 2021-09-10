Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up 3.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,110,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,415 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,980. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

