Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 13.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ remained flat at $$379.47 during trading on Friday. 1,294,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

