Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $89,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,227,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.1% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.09. 2,027,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.04 and a 200 day moving average of $343.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

