Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.18

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 87215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

