Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the security-camera business and solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Recovery in the automotive markets is also a positive. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. Ambarella is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging. However, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. 1,181,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,480 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

