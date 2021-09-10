Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH):

9/6/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/3/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/1/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/18/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/17/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,562. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

