Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

Dollarama (TSE: DOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2021 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Dollarama had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Dollarama was given a new C$57.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$55.69 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.37.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. Analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

