Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 10th (AAPL, ACET, ACH, ADVZF, AESE, AGFS, AKYA, ALGM, ALIZY, AMIGY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.70 to C$1.65. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

