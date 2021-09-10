Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

