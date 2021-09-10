Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.
NYSE ABBV opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
