Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

9/7/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/2/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/24/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

8/4/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/4/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

7/27/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

7/21/2021 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

7/14/2021 – Koninklijke DSM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

RDSMY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 9,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.