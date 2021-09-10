Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for W. P. Carey (WPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) in the last few weeks:

9/4/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. "

9/3/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

