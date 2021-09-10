Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,231 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Investors Bancorp worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

