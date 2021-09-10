Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.41. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 40,203 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

